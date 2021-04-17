TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Short Interest Up 96.6% in March

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 96.6% from the March 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 677,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on GRAMF shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on TPCO in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on TPCO in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get TPCO alerts:

Shares of GRAMF traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.37. 172,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,853. TPCO has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $13.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.57.

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 SKUs across various factors, such as whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, and body care products.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for TPCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.