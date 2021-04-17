TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Lifted to Buy at BTIG Research

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) was upgraded by BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 79.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TRACON Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TCON opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31. The company has a market cap of $120.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.02. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles Theuer purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,063.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $730,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

