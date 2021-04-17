Traders Buy High Volume of Extended Stay America Call Options (NYSE:STAY)

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 31,002 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 990% compared to the average daily volume of 2,844 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAY. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,242,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,385,000. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,591,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,639 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,914,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STAY. Robert W. Baird raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Shares of NYSE:STAY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,680,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,876. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91. Extended Stay America has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $259.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.02 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

