TransAlta (TSE:TA) PT Raised to C$14.50

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Thursday, January 21st. CSFB raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.75.

TSE TA traded down C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$12.27. 108,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,466. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$7.18 and a 12 month high of C$12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.07. The stock has a market cap of C$3.31 billion and a PE ratio of -10.04.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$544.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other TransAlta news, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell purchased 125,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.71 per share, with a total value of C$1,342,862.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 383,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,109,448.42. Also, Senior Officer Brett Gellner acquired 49,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.71 per share, with a total value of C$534,096.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$564,342.03. Insiders purchased 175,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,984 in the last ninety days.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

