Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TVTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Travere Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Travere Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $25.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.77. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.69.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. Research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 17,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $486,428.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,670,942.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $70,025.00. Insiders sold a total of 31,246 shares of company stock worth $875,013 in the last ninety days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,510,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,297,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $59,603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $50,733,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,073,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

