Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.19

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.19 and traded as high as C$0.21. Trevali Mining shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 612,285 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TV shares. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.23.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$192.87 million and a PE ratio of -0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.25.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

