Truist Financial Corp Acquires 2,818 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Getty Realty by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Getty Realty by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Getty Realty by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of GTY stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average of $27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $31.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.52. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.49 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 90.70%.

Getty Realty Profile

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.