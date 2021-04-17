Truist Financial Corp Boosts Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,785 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

