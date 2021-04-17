Truist Financial Corp Has $1.33 Million Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 109.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,201,000 after purchasing an additional 204,436 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,210,000 after purchasing an additional 133,265 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 235,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,215,000 after purchasing an additional 121,029 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 194,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,321,000 after purchasing an additional 92,455 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 48,736 shares during the period.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $104.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.20. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.72 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.