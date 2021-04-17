Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 158.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 970.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $59.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.90. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

