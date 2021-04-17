Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 99.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WOR. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 2,084.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. 51.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Worthington Industries news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 60,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $4,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,415,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,255,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Endres sold 15,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $1,035,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,583,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,310 shares of company stock worth $7,355,722. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $66.06 on Friday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $75.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Worthington Industries’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

