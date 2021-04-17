Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Raised to $65.00 at Raymond James

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lowered shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.39.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $57.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.44. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $29.24 and a 52 week high of $61.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In related news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,288,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

