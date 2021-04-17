Truist Lowers PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) to Hold

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) was downgraded by research analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PPD has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of PPD from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of PPD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of PPD traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.23. 2,224,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,412. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.66. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.20. PPD has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $46.34.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PPD will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 21,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $820,724.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,661.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,492 shares of company stock worth $6,797,846 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in PPD by 2.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in PPD during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPD during the fourth quarter valued at $1,060,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in PPD during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in PPD during the fourth quarter valued at $80,852,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

