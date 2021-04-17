Truist Securities Increases Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $290.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MOH. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $240.33.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $250.30 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $151.40 and a 12 month high of $250.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.43 and its 200-day moving average is $215.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,628,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

