Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.57.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $81.19 on Tuesday. Trupanion has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $126.53. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,029.24 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 97,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total value of $9,775,897.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,613,676.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total transaction of $127,420.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,083.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,352 shares of company stock valued at $14,359,550 in the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

