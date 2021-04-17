Tsfg LLC Sells 207 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Tsfg LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,863,000 after acquiring an additional 761,009 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,162,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,511,000 after buying an additional 168,458 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,576,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,217,000 after buying an additional 92,522 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,228,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,741,000 after buying an additional 41,205 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,385,000 after buying an additional 670,762 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $169.58 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $86.95 and a 12-month high of $173.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.82 and its 200-day moving average is $144.20.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

