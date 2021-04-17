Tsfg LLC Sells 60 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Tsfg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 299.3% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,223,000 after purchasing an additional 50,009 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

NYSE BDX opened at $257.85 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.45, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.44.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

