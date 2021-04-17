Tudor Pickering & Holt Increases Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$29.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective upped by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KEY. Raymond James increased their price target on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a report on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective (down previously from C$29.00) on shares of Keyera in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Keyera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Keyera to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.19.

KEY stock opened at C$26.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.69. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$16.03 and a 1 year high of C$27.71.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$804.79 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.7500001 EPS for the current year.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

