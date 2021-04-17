Tufin Software Technologies’ (TUFN) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TUFN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.14.

TUFN stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 172,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,692. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $329.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.94.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $202,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

