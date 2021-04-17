Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

TPB has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Shares of NYSE TPB opened at $49.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.07. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.32 million, a P/E ratio of 121.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The business had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 328.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

