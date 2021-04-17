Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies comprises about 4.7% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth $566,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total value of $7,807,342.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,012 shares in the company, valued at $37,760,503.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total value of $1,432,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYL traded up $6.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $449.43. 113,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.30 and a twelve month high of $479.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $427.81 and a 200 day moving average of $422.49.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

TYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.20.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.