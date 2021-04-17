Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

UBSFY stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.54. 75,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,043. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -776.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Ubisoft Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.20.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

