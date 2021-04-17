UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 10,103 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,746 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $10,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $194.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 172.16, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $84.48 and a twelve month high of $218.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.05.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

