UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $9.37 Million Stock Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 616,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 102,311 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $9,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Atish Shah sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,087,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 582,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,047.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,905 shares of company stock worth $1,782,582. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XHR shares. Raymond James raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

XHR opened at $18.70 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $75.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

