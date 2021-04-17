UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 14,755 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 229,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,755 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $7,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,069,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,145,000 after acquiring an additional 158,857 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $3,032,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $4,312,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $13,343,000.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $76,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 13,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $605,611.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,731.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,127 shares of company stock valued at $11,901,061 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NVST opened at $42.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.14. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.08 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Envista’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVST shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

