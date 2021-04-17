Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) PT Raised to $66.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $54.78 on Monday. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.90.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $369.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.40 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $458,077.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 764.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

