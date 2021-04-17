Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.07

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.07 and traded as high as C$12.92. Uni-Select shares last traded at C$12.70, with a volume of 113,734 shares traded.

UNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Uni-Select from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Uni-Select from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Uni-Select from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of C$543.40 million and a PE ratio of -13.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.11.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$477.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$466.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uni-Select Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uni-Select (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

