United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Boosted by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 252.8% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.70. The company had a trading volume of 55,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,036. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.85 and a twelve month high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.05 and its 200-day moving average is $166.00.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.32.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

