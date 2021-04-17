UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.93 EPS

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of UNH traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $388.04. The company had a trading volume of 65,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $366.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $273.25 and a twelve month high of $392.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $358.94 and its 200-day moving average is $342.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.83.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,619 shares of company stock worth $3,292,774. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

