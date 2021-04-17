UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.93 EPS

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $14.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $390.01. 4,488,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,384,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $368.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $358.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.30. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $273.25 and a twelve month high of $392.36.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.87.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,619 shares of company stock worth $3,292,774 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.