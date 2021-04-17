UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $6.91 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 1.9% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.17.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.29. 16,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,583. The company has a market cap of $109.89 billion, a PE ratio of 58.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.37 and a 200 day moving average of $228.87. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.17%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.