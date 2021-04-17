UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 423 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Alphabet by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after buying an additional 427,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,151.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $43.34 on Friday, reaching $2,285.25. 1,458,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,827. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,092.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1,845.35. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,205.00 and a twelve month high of $2,296.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.