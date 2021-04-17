UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Short Interest Update

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UPMMY opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.31. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $40.30.

UPMMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research note on Friday. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

