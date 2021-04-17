Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Raised to $36.00 at B. Riley

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Urban Outfitters from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $37.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -463.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.42. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $41.95.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 999.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,952 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 270,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $23,053,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,781 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,589 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

