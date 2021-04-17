USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

USNA stock opened at $101.44 on Wednesday. USANA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $102.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.92 and its 200-day moving average is $84.76.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.71 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%. USANA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Timothy E. Wood sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $79,730.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jim Brown sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $69,380.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,340 shares of company stock worth $4,256,473. Company insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,840,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,925,000 after acquiring an additional 37,282 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

