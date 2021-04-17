Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 613 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 72.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 612.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 52,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $4,261,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,668,158.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $277,984.95. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,010. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PWR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

Quanta Services stock opened at $95.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $95.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.67.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

