Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLY. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,166,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,544,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,059,000 after acquiring an additional 320,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,264,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,402,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,174,000 after acquiring an additional 67,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,235,000 after acquiring an additional 36,203 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $13.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $335.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.65 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

