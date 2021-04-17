VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF makes up 1.2% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned 0.24% of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 287.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $175,000.

PFXF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.20. 150,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,593. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.16.

