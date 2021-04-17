Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 161,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,592,000 after buying an additional 12,487 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 340,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $560,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,601,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.94. 5,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,730. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.30.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.