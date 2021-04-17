Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 230,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,121 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after buying an additional 4,013,261 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,527,116,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,331,000 after buying an additional 1,740,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,310,000 after buying an additional 314,058 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,908,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,602,581. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.58. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08.

