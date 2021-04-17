Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $67.63 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $70.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

