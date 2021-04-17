Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Soundmark Wealth Management LLC

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 3.3% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,206,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,394,000 after acquiring an additional 113,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,667,000 after acquiring an additional 27,339 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 740,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,534,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 679,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,429,000 after acquiring an additional 110,075 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $195.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.66. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.36 and a fifty-two week high of $194.96.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

