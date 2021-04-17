Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Holdings Increased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

VBK traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.12. 184,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,881. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.50. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $157.24 and a one year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

