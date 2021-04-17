Vapiano (ETR:VAO) Trading Down 2.6%

Vapiano SE (ETR:VAO)’s share price fell 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €0.19 ($0.22) and last traded at €0.19 ($0.22). 4,045 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 18,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.20 ($0.23).

The company has a market cap of $5.66 million and a PE ratio of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 525,291.70, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of €0.23 and a 200 day moving average of €0.22.

Vapiano Company Profile (ETR:VAO)

Vapiano SE operates a chain of restaurants in the fast casual dining segment in Germany, rest of the Europe, and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 231 restaurants under the corporate restaurants, joint venture restaurants, and franchise restaurants in 33 countries under the Vapiano brand.

