Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Varonis Systems Inc. provides an innovative software platform that allows enterprises to map, analyze, manage and migrate their unstructured data. Its products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, IDU Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine and DatAnywhere. The company sells its products to small and medium businesses, and large multinational enterprises in financial services, consumer and retail, industrial, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries. Varonis Systems Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.33 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $53.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $48.33 to $68.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $58.33 to $63.67 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.03.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $19.49 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.39 and a 200-day moving average of $53.15.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total value of $262,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,984 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,466.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $4,038,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,299 shares of company stock worth $40,957,751 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $970,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 304.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 84,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 63,596 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 214.7% in the first quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 146,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after buying an additional 99,780 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 26,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 17,676 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $845,000.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varonis Systems (VRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.