Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Short Interest Up 206.8% in March

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,300 shares, a growth of 206.8% from the March 15th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VRNOF opened at $18.25 on Friday. Verano has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.93.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Verano in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Verano, Avexia, Encore, and MÃV. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

