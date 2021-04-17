Verasity Tops 1-Day Volume of $58.72 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 16th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $171.69 million and $58.72 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for $0.0468 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.61 or 0.00132043 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity's total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,670,084,294 coins. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Verasity's official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

