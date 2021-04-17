Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Holdings Reduced by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,169 shares during the quarter. Vericel comprises approximately 2.0% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 51,668 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vericel by 15.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after buying an additional 46,975 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vericel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vericel by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vericel by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 109,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 38,365 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

NASDAQ VCEL traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,870. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $60.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,798,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $45.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.05 million.

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,040,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,535,605.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $921,293.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

