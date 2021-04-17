VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Receives $229.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $229.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet cut VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $125,579.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,256.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.28, for a total transaction of $1,201,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,704,259.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,990,523 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 89,664 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,967,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,017,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $208.32 on Tuesday. VeriSign has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $221.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.20.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The company had revenue of $320.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.29 million. Analysts predict that VeriSign will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

