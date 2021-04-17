Veriti Management LLC Purchases 79 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in IQVIA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on IQV shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on IQVIA from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

IQV opened at $215.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.82. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 236.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.36 and a 1-year high of $217.63.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

